Visitors to the Warrens Cranberry Festival are invited by the Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center for its annual shuttle services at the parking lot of Tomah Recreation Park, located at 1625 Butts Ave. in Tomah.
The shuttle service takes the worry out of driving to the Cranberry Festival in Warrens. Shuttle buses will run continuously about every 20 minutes from Tomah to Warrens on Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can park their car for free and enjoy a seven-mile ride past Tomah's unique gift shops, through the countryside of northeast Monroe County to a drop-off point in the heart of the shopping district of the festival.
The 47th annual Warrens Cranberry Festival is the world’s largest cranberry festival. A listing of vendors, events, and other information is located on its website, cranfest.com.
Shuttle bus ticket prices are: $5 one-way, $8 round trip, $15 weekend pass.
