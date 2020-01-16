Tomah City Council endorses ATV routes

State law allows riders as young as 12 years old to operate ATVs on city streets, and Tomah police chief Mark Nicholson said some communities allow it.

"There are some communities that go straight across the board with the state statutes," he said.

The council still must approve a second reading of the ordinance in February, and Nicholson said the law won't go into effect until signage is erected.

In other council business, public works director Kirk Arity said the city used 75 tons of salt in the wake of a brief but dangerous coating of freezing rain on Tomah's streets Jan. 10. He said it was the first time in 10 years that city salt trucks were chained up.

Arity said there was one accident involving a spreader Jan. 10 and another during more normal winter conditions Jan. 13.

"If you see our vehicle out with the flashers, give us some room," Arity said.

The council also approved a resolution adopting the Monroe County multi-hazards mitigation plan and a contract with the labor union that represents city of Tomah police officers.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

