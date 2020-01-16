Tomah City Council endorses ATV routes

After months of debate, the Tomah City Council united behind an ordinance governing all-terrain vehicle use in the city.
By a 7-0 vote Tuesday, the council approved an ordinance that would allow ATVs on every roadway within the city of Tomah except portions of state highway routes where the speed limit exceeds 35 mph.
Council member Richard Yarrington said the ordinance will allow ATV riders to leave the city without having to trailer their vehicles.
"I don't see great a influx of ATV riders into the city of Tomah, but I think it will be a great benefit for the residents of Tomah," Yarrington said.
The ordinance adopts existing state law governing ATV use but adds the following restrictions:
- Routes are open only from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- ATVs must obey posted speed limits.
- Riders must have a valid driver's license and be at least 16 years old.
- No open alcoholic beverages are allowed on ATVs.
- Riders must carry proof of liability insurance.
Bob Kersten, a critic of allowing ATVs on city streets, addressed the council during Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting and was pleased with the age restriction.
"I don't want 14-year-olds (riding) through town," he said.
State law allows riders as young as 12 years old to operate ATVs on city streets, and Tomah police chief Mark Nicholson said some communities allow it.
"There are some communities that go straight across the board with the state statutes," he said.
The council still must approve a second reading of the ordinance in February, and Nicholson said the law won't go into effect until signage is erected.
In other council business, public works director Kirk Arity said the city used 75 tons of salt in the wake of a brief but dangerous coating of freezing rain on Tomah's streets Jan. 10. He said it was the first time in 10 years that city salt trucks were chained up.
Arity said there was one accident involving a spreader Jan. 10 and another during more normal winter conditions Jan. 13.
"If you see our vehicle out with the flashers, give us some room," Arity said.
The council also approved a resolution adopting the Monroe County multi-hazards mitigation plan and a contract with the labor union that represents city of Tomah police officers.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.