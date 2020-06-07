Tomah City Council to discuss TIF grant

The Tomah City Council will consider a Tax Incremental Finance District request during its Committee of the Whole and regular council meetings.

The Committee of the Whole meets Monday at 6:30 p.m., and the regular council will begin in closed session at 6 p.m. with the open session expected to begin around 6:30 p.m.

The council will consider a request from downtown building owner Mark Tralmer for $50,000 to improve his structure at 1101 Superior Avenue. The projected breakdown is $12,800 in grant funding and the remainder in a low-interest loan.

Tralmer’s architect, MSA Professional Services, wrote in a June 2 memo that Tralmer had exhausted bank loan funding and still needs to complete drywall and electrical work.

The total cost of the project is $195,000 and includes overhauling the interior, rebuilding the back stairway to upper apartments, replacing windows and exterior doors and adding an awning.

In a related matter, the board will review revisions to Tax Increment Financing development incentives with Stephen Tremlett of MSA.

Other agenda items include:

Request for online ordering and curbside pickup of alcoholic beverages.

Schedule and procedures for opening the Tomah Aquatic Center. The tentative opening date is Thursday, June 11.

Budget amendments to fund repairs at Northside Fire Station and allow Senior & Disabled Services to construct a utility shed.

Appointment of Richard Yarrington to fill unexpired term on Ambulance Commission and Gail Dvorak to fill unexpired term on Library Board.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

