The Tomah City Council will approve a 2020 city budget when the council and its Committee of the Whole conduct a combined meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Tomah city hall starting at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting was combined to avoid a conflict with Veterans Day Nov. 11.
Council members will consider a budget that raises the property tax levy by 5.1 percent to $5,607.451. However, the levy rate for city residents will be virtually unchanged due to rising property values and a sharp decrease in the levy for the Lake Tomah District. The lake district levy will drop from 38 cents per thousand to 10 cents, leaving city taxpayers with a rate of $8.63 per thousand compared to $8.64 in 2019.
A public hearing on the budget will precede the vote.
Other agenda items include:
- An updated floodplain ordinance to comply with federal flood insurance mandates.
- A change in the ordinance concerning docks on Lake Tomah. The amended ordinance would require all docks to be within 30 and 72 inches in width.
- Purchase of winter jackets for part-time staff. The city has a price quote of $6,870.
After the open meeting, the council will convene in closed session for union negotiations and to the discuss purchase or sale of land.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
