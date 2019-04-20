Larry and Ann Scheckel of Tomah presented a session titled Electricity Made Simple, at the April 11-14, 2019, National Science Teachers Association Conference in St. Louis. The theme of the conference, “Champions for Science Education,” was built around the ideas of science literacy and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education.
The Scheckel’s hands-on session was designed for teachers who were searching for ideas to teach basic electricity and simple electrical circuits. Participants hooked up a simple circuit with battery, bulb and wire and moved to a series circuit, a parallel circuit, and the use of switches. Basic electricity terms of voltage, current, and resistance were explained. An ammeter and volt meter were utilized to develop a basic understanding of Ohm’s Law. Participants used capacitors to show how electricity is stored. An electrical circuit with motor, fan, switch, and batteries demonstrated the uses of electrical power. Teachers constructed an electromagnet, a home-made light bulb, and were introduced to LEDs. Many ideas on how to teach electricity to students in upper primary and middle school grades were shared.
Support for the Electricity Made Simple session was made possible by Carolina Biological Supply Company, a major supplier of science and math education materials to teachers and professionals in health and science-related fields in the United States.
