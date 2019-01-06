The Tomah High School dance team launched the competitive portion of its season with a pair of December invitationals.
Coach Sue Brown's team traveled to the Menomonie Holiday Classic Dec. 1 and took third in pom, third in jazz and the won judge's choice award for best costume.
On Dec. 15, Tomah went to Eau Claire and finished second in pom and second in jazz.
Tomah also submitted an entry in a virtual competition and took first in pom and third in jazz. The team will receive a banner for its performances.
Tomah's next competition is the Sparta Invitational Saturday, Jan. 19 starting at 9 a.m.
On Jan. 26, Tomah competes in a Regional at Wausau West, where teams will seek to qualify for the state meet at La Crosse Feb. 1.
