Tomah Farmers Market opening suspended

The Tomah Farmers Market won't open as scheduled.

The market, originally scheduled to open Saturday, May 2 at Gillett Park, is suspended indefinitely as the city follows the Safer at Home order issued by Gov. Tony Evers, who recently extended the order through May 26.

City of Tomah officials determined that people wouldn't be able to maintain a safe distance from one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city declared its own state of emergency March 18 and cordoned off all city playground equipment, including the skate facility at Firemen's Park, a week later.

The market was scheduled to operate Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 24.

