Tomah Freeze Fest spreads its wings

Freeze Fest is expanding its geographical footprint for 2020.
The 10th annual festival, sponsored by Tomah Rotary Club and the city of Tomah Parks and Recreation Department, has spread its wings to include Three Bears Lodge in Warrens and Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area.
"The goal is to get people out and involved in areas that aren't so weather dependent," said Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz. "That's why we try to get it more toward indoor facilities or activities so that people can get out of their house in the winter and come out and enjoy our community."
The festival starts with the Jan. 27 medallion hunt. Most of the activities are scheduled from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.
Three Bears and Whitetail Ridge are joining the festival for the first time with offerings that are virtually weather-proof.
Entry to Three Bears indoor water park is half-price with a Freeze Fest button Feb. 1-2.
Whitetail Ridge, which can manufacture artificial snow, is offering half-price all-day ski passes with a Freeze Fest button Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
Two other local businesses will have Freeze Fest discounts. Bowlers at Strike Zone of Tomah will get free shoe rental with a Freeze Fest button Jan. 31-Feb. 1, and Flying Wheels Roller Rink is offering half-price entry with a Freeze Fest button Jan. 31-Feb. 1 from 7-10 p.m.
Freeze Fest buttons cost $1, and Protz advised people to purchase them in advance. He said they won't be sold on site at businesses offering discounts.
Also new this year is music. Gary's Ridgeland Dutchmen will perform at the Recreation Building at Tomah Recreation Park Saturday, Feb. 1 from 4-7 p.m. Admission is a Freeze Fest button.
Several traditional favorites return, including the cross country ski/snowshoeing on Lake Tomah, sky lantern release, bounce house at Recreation Park, bingo/euchre at Kupper Ratsch Senior Center and skating at Tomah Ice Center.
Tomah Rotary treasurer Deb Reid said organizers annually explore ways to enhance the event.
"We are always open to suggestions from people about what they would like to see," Reid said.
Rotary and the city of Tomah have been Freeze Fest partners since the festival began.
"This is a fun community event, and it gets the Rotary name out in the public," Reid said. "This event wouldn't have lasted for more than a year or two without the Parks and Recreation Department. They're the reason it has survived for 10 years."
Protz said it's important to bring the community together during winter's mid-point.
"This is kind of the cold, dreary part of the winter season," Protz said. "The holiday season is finished up, and we want to provide an activity where people can get through the winter months. We want people to have fun in the winter."
