Tomah Freeze Fest spreads its wings

Freeze Fest buttons cost $1, and Protz advised people to purchase them in advance. He said they won't be sold on site at businesses offering discounts.

Also new this year is music. Gary's Ridgeland Dutchmen will perform at the Recreation Building at Tomah Recreation Park Saturday, Feb. 1 from 4-7 p.m. Admission is a Freeze Fest button.

Several traditional favorites return, including the cross country ski/snowshoeing on Lake Tomah, sky lantern release, bounce house at Recreation Park, bingo/euchre at Kupper Ratsch Senior Center and skating at Tomah Ice Center.

Tomah Rotary treasurer Deb Reid said organizers annually explore ways to enhance the event.

"We are always open to suggestions from people about what they would like to see," Reid said.

Rotary and the city of Tomah have been Freeze Fest partners since the festival began.

"This is a fun community event, and it gets the Rotary name out in the public," Reid said. "This event wouldn't have lasted for more than a year or two without the Parks and Recreation Department. They're the reason it has survived for 10 years."

Protz said it's important to bring the community together during winter's mid-point.