WEST SALEM - The Tomah High School girls basketball team came to West Salem with a short bench but a large reservoir of poise.
The Timberwolves watched a 14-point lead evaporate in the second half Friday against West Salem before regrouping to claim a 66-58 victory in the second game of the West Salem Holiday Classic.
A day earlier, the Timberwolves defeated La Crescent 48-38. The two victories boosted Tomah's record 10-2.
Tomah coach Mark Von Haden was proud of a team that dressed just eight players against West Salem.
"It was a learning experience to play through adversity in the second half," Von Haden said.
West Salem led for most of the first half until the Timberwolves ended the half with a 20-1 run that produced a 36-22 lead at intermission.
The Panthers sprung a full-court press on the Timberwolves to start the second half. Three of Tomah's first four second-half possessions ended in turnovers, which triggered a run that put West Salem ahead 44-43 with nine minutes left in the game.
Lexi Spiers drained a 3-pointer that put Tomah back ahead 48-46, and the Timberwolves never trailed after that. Two free throws and a driving layup from Madison Lindauer gave Tomah a 62-53 lead with 1:52 left to put the contest out of reach.
"Their press got us out of sorts a little bit, but once we got our composure back in the second half, we took a lead and built on it," Von Haden said.
Von Haden said Tomah built its lead the lead in the first half with crisp ball movement.
"They played a zone against us, and we have know where the openings are against the zone and be able to pass into those openings," Von Haden said.
Von Haden didn't have much lineup flexibility for either game. Starting center Emma Liek was sidelined for the La Crescent game with an illness, which gave Alyssa Whaley her first start of the season at La Crescent.
Whaley started again against West Salem, but Liek was able to suit up and provide critical minutes in the second half.
Von Haden was impressed with the play of both of his post players. Whaley scored eight of her 10 points in the first half, while Liek scored eight of her 10 points after halftime.
"Both Alyssa and Emma had good games," Von Haden said. "With eight girls, we were a little thin on the bench, but the girls fought through it. You have to give them credit for probably playing their best game of the season."
Lindauer and Spiers also reached double figures for the Timberwolves. Lindauer led all scorers with 26 points and was six of eight from the foul line.
Emma Plueger led the Timberwolves against La Crescent with 18 points, scoring nine in each half.
The Timberwolves return to Mississippi Valley Conference action Friday, Jan. 4 against Holmen. Varsity tipoff is 6 p.m. and is the first half of a girls/boys "pack the gym" varsity doubleheader at Tomah High School.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 66 WEST SALEM 58
Tomah - Spiers 11, Lindauer 26, Plueger 5, Wagenson 2, Whaley 10, Tiber 2, Liek 10.
West Salem - Bentzen 15, Wiedeman 3, Quick 2, Gavaghan 8, Waldenberger 2, Gilster 2, Szymanski 8, Cavadini 14, Gerke 4.
Three-point goals - Spiers 2, Lindauer 2, Plueger, Bentzen, Szymanski.
Tomah;36;30−66
West Salem;22;36−58
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.