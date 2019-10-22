While the Tomah High School girls golf team was competing at the WIAA state meet, they were also being recognized for their work in the classroom.
Four members of the Tomah team were honored by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin as Academic All-State for 2019. The coaches honored senior Sarah Peterson, junior Jayda Zhu and sophomores Hannah Zhu and Sophie Pokela.
Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they meet the following criteria:
- A cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25.
- Participation in at least 75 percent of their team’s varsity matches.
- Are at least a sophomore in high school.
Tomah went four-for-four in terms of receiving honors. Tomah's other two varsity golfers were freshmen. The Timberwolves won the Division 1 Stevens Point Sectional and returned to the state meet as a team for the first time since 2014.
GCAW honored 342 girls from 100 Wisconsin high schools. The cumulative GPA of this year’s honorees is a 3.881.
The girls team academic award will be announced next spring. GCAW also names an all-academic team for boys golf, which is played in the spring.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
