Home course advantage paid off for the Tomah High School boys golf team Monday.
The Timberwolves used their knowledge of Hiawatha Golf Club to slip past Holmen for first place at the fifth MVC meet of the season. It snapped Holmen's string of four straight MVC wins and makes it very likely that Tomah will hold off Onalaska for second place in the season standings.
Tomah coach Randy Neumann was happy that his team was finally able to break through against the MVC frontrunner.
"We have been close a couple times this year − six or seven strokes," Neumann said. "Being at home was nice in the fact that our golfers should be more familiar with the types of bounces and rolls you get at Hiawatha along with the sight lines you want to aim for so you don't miss in the wrong areas."
Tomah golfers claimed three of the first six individual spots and four of the first 12.
Hunter Neumann led the Timberwolves with an 18-hole score of 74 and finished second. Teammate Nolan Stees took third with a 75.
Jack Christen was sixth with a 78, Kale Gnewikow was 12th at 86, and Kade Gnewikow was 14th at 87.
Sparta's Austin Erickson was the meet medalist with a two-under-par 70, and six golfers broke 80.
Team scores: Tomah 313, Holmen 317, Sparta 343, Onalaska 353, La Crosse Central 428, La Crosse Aquinas 552, La Crosse Logan incomplete.
Randy Neumann attributed the low scores to favorable conditions and skilled golfers.
"When a golf course is soft from having so much rain, players can hit the balls right at the pins without fear of the ball rolling away or releasing," he said. "I would also like to give the players credit because we have some very good players in this conference who have shot some good scores everywhere they have gone."
The MVC season wraps up Monday, May 13 with the 18-hole finale at Viroqua.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC BOYS GOLF
(After five meets)
Holmen;68
Tomah;60
Onalaska;52
Sparta;40
Central;30
Aquinas;20
Logan;10
Top 10 individuals
Erickson (S) 73, Brock (H) 62, Dirks (H) 58, Breiling (O) 46.5, Neumann (T) 44.5, Demaschke (H) 43, Stees (T) 39.5, Lycke (L) 36, Christen (T) 26.5, Evenson (25.75).
