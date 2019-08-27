"Record breakers" and "history makers" are how Tomah High School girls golf coach Tonya Gnewikow described her team Tuesday.
The Timberwolves earned their coach's accolades after shooting a school record team score of 324 at the Viking Invitational at Drugan's Castle Mound in Holmen.
Tomah won its fourth invitational in four tries and out-distanced second-place Onalaska by 17 strokes.
"I can’t say enough about our young ladies and the consistency and drive they have to keep getting better," Gnewikow said.
Freshman Brin Neumann broke 80 for the first time in her competitive golf career by shooting an 18-hole score of 77. She birdied the fourth and 11th holes and finished second behind medalist Ariel Heuer of Ossei-Fairchild.
Another Tomah freshman, Amelia Zingler, was fourth with an 81. She was followed by teammate Sophie Pokela, who fired an 82.
Sarah Peterson was seventh with an 84, and Jayda Zhu shot a 94.
It was the third time in four meets that all five Tomah golfers broke 100.
Team scores: Tomah 324, Onalaska 341, Wisconsin Dells 349, Arcadia 375, Osseo-Fairchild 377, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 422, Holmen 423, Sparta 438, Westby 442, Black River Falls 458.
The Mississippi Valley Conference season starts Thursday, Aug. 29, when the Timberwolves travel to Onalaska's home course.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
