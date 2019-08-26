Make that three out of three.
The Tomah High School girls golf team kept its string of invitational titles alive with an impressive first-place finish at the Stevens Point Invitational Friday. It was Tomah’s third championship this week after winning meets in Tomah and Wisconsin Dells.
The Timberwolves defeated newly minted rival Stevens Point on its home course by eight strokes. Tomah and Stevens Point are assigned to the same WIAA Division 1 Regional, and Stevens Point will host the Sectional.
Tomah also finished 51 strokes ahead of Onalaska, which was expected to be Tomah’s top rival in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
“It’s exciting to see them believe in themselves and what the future holds,” Tomah coach Tonya Gnewikow said.
The Timberwolves were led by sophomore Sophie Pokela, who fired a 37 on the back nine en route to an 18-hole score of 79. She tied with Jessica Hagman of New Richmond, but Hagman was declared the medalist in a scorecard playoff.
Brin Neumann shot an 85 and was eighth.
Sarah Peterson was 10th with an 89, followed by Amelia Zingler at 93 and Hannah Zhu at 104.
Team scores: Tomah 346, Stevens Point 354, New Richmond 364, River Falls 391, Onalaska 397, Wausau East/Wausau West 411, Wisconsin Rapids 413, Eau Claire Memorial 447, Marshfield 456.
The Tomah varsity heads to Drugan’s Castle Mound Tuesday, Aug. 27 for the Holmen Invitational. The junior varsity competes the same day at the Baraboo Invitational.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
