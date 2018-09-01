The Tomah High School girls golf team closed the gap against Onalaska but couldn't quite pass the Hilltoppers. Coach Tonya Gnewikow's team came within seven strokes of the Hilltopppers to finish second during the second Mississippi Valley Conference match of the season Aug. 27 at Forest Hills Golf Course in La Crosse.
Tomah, which finished 18 strokes behind Onalaska in the MVC opener, got a boost from junior Abby Sherwood, who put together her best match as a varsity golfer. She posted a nine-hole score of 46 and tied for third in the 31-golfer field.
One stroke behind were teammates Sarah Peterson and Jayda Zhu, who tied for fifth with 47s.
Sophie Pokela shot a 50 and was tied for ninth.
Rounding out Tomah's varsity scores were Josie Mathison (52) and Madeline Adler (58).
Onalaska's Amber Nguyen was the meet medalist with a five-over-par 40. Annie Balduzzi of La Crosse Aquinas was second with a 42.
Team scores: Onalaska 183, Tomah 190, Sparta 220, Aquinas 228, Holmen 238, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan 269.
Tomah remains second behind Onalaska in the season standings.
The Timberwolves get nine days off from competition before heading to an MVC meet Wednesday, Sept. 5 at Cedar Creek Golf Club. The six MVC teams will compete at Hiawatha Golf Club Friday, Sept. 14 starting at 1:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC GIRLS GOLF
(After two matches)
Onalaska;24
Tomah;20
Sparta;16
Aquinas;12
Holmen;8
Central/Logan;4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.