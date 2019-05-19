The Tomah High School boys golf team finished third out of 12 teams at the Holmen Invitational Thursday at Drugan’s Castle Mound.
The Timberwolves came within eight strokes of winning the tournament and placed four individual golfers in the top 16. The meet included 63 competitors.
Hunter Neumann was Tomah’s top golfer with an 18-hole score of 78. He finished tied for fifth.
Kade Gnewikow tied for 11th with an 81, followed by Tomah teammates Nolan Stees (15th, 82), Jack Christen (tied for 16th, 83) and Kale Gnewikow (tied for 22nd, 85).
Holmen sophomore Carson Brock was the medalist with a one-under-par 71.
Team scores: Winona 316, Holmen 319, Tomah 324, Onalaska 333, Westby 348 Onalaska Luther 361, Arcadia 364, West Salem 365, Sparta 367, Gale-Etrrick-Trempealeau 373, La Crosse Aquinas 407, La Crosse Central 408.
Tomah will host a WIAA Division 1 Regional at Hiawatha Golf Club Tuesday, May 21. The field includes Holmen, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, Onalaska, Reedsburg, Sparta and Wisconsin Rapids. Tee time is 9 a.m.
The top four teams and top four individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to sectional play at The Ridges Golf Club in Wisconsin Rapids Tuesday, May 28.
