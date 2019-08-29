The Tomah High School girls golf team won the opening Mississippi Valley Conference match of the season but discovered that the defending champion won't go down without a fight.
Tomah edged Onalaska by four strokes during a nine-hole competition Thursday at Onalaska's Coulee Bowl course. Onalaska has won four straight MVC championships, and the Timberwolves are aiming for their first conference title since 2014.
The MVC opener played like a dual match with Tomah and Onalaska golfers claiming the top 12 individual scores. While the Hilltoppers took second, they made up a lot of ground on the Timberwolves after finishing 51 stokes behind a week earlier at Stevens Point.
Onalaska junior Amber Nguyen won medalist honors with a 43, while Tomah's Sophie Pokela and Brin Neumann tied for second at 44.
Amelia Zingler of Tomah was fourth with a 45, while teammate Sarah Peterson tied three Onalaska golfers at 47.
Jayda Zhu of Tomah tied for ninth with a 48, and Hannah Zhu tied for 11th with a 49.
Team scores: Tomah 180, Onalaska 184, Holmen 216, Sparta 224, La Crosse Aquinas 225, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan incomplete.
After a busy stretch to start the season, the Timberwolves get eight days off before the next MVC match Friday, Sept. 6 at Forest Hills Golf Course in La Crosse.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC GIRLS GOLF
Tomah;12
Onalaska;10
Holmen;8
Sparta;6
Aquinas;4
Central;2
