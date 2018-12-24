The Tomah High School gymnastics team opened the season with a fifth-place finish at the Mississippi Valley Conference opener in Holmen Thursday.
The Timberwolves stayed close to the other four teams on the vault and floor exercise but were further behind on the uneven parallel bars and balance beam.
Hannah Hogan posted Tomah's highest finish in any event. She was eighth out of 24 scorers in the balance beam with a score of 7.75. She also had Tomah's best score on the floor exercise (7.45).
Tomah got a notable performance from freshman Alyson Simon on vault. She was ninth out of 25 with a 7.7 score. Hogan was close behind at 7.6.
Lily Stewart notched Tomah's top score on bars at 5.375.
Hogan posted Tomah's top all-around score at 27.2.
Caelen Lansing of La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan was the all-around winner with a score of 36.675, followed by Sparta's Lily Weigand (34.7) and Holmen's Madeline Lau-Melby (33.375).
Team scores: Holmen 130.35, Onalaska 121.075, Central/Logan 117.3, Sparta 115.5, Tomah 101.075.
The Timberwolves return to action Thursday, Jan. 10 for an MVC meet in Sparta starting at 6 p.m. They host the five MVC in teams in Tomah Thursday, Jan. 31.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
