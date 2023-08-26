Tomah Health has scheduled a childbirth education class Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for expecting parents.

The hospital-recommended class focuses on planning for the birth experience with information on labor, birth and massage, along with relaxation and coping techniques. Pre-birth planning and a tour of the Women’s Health Department are included in the event.

New mothers interested in breastfeeding their newborn can learn more about it during a class hosted by Tomah Health Thursday Sept. 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

Class sizes are limited and there is no charge for classes. Registration is required by calling 608-377-8688. The complete list of childbirth education classes is located at tomahhealth.org.