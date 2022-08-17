 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tomah Health childbirth education Class Sept. 1

Tomah Health has scheduled a childbirth education class Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for expecting mothers and soon-to-be fathers.

The hospital-recommended class focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.

Masks are required and class size is limited. There is a $20 charge for the class. Registration is required by calling 608-377-8688.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

