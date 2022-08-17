Tomah Health childbirth education Class Sept. 1

Tomah Health has scheduled a childbirth education class Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for expecting mothers and soon-to-be fathers.
The hospital-recommended class focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.
Masks are required and class size is limited. There is a $20 charge for the class. Registration is required by calling 608-377-8688.
