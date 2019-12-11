Tomah Health Hospice Love Light Remembers 750

More than 150 people attended the 29th annual Tomah Health Hospice Touch Love Light Tree ceremony at Murray’s on Main Dec. 8.

The ceremony included music and lighting of the Hospice Love Light tree plus the public reading of 750 names of area residents who are no longer with loved ones. Residents could have names added to the Love Light list by purchasing an individual Love Light or a string of lights.

Among those who attended were James Bernhardt and his daughter Lisa Powell, both of Wilton. They came to the ceremony to honor their wife and mother, Mabel Bernhardt.

“The holidays can be a very difficult time of year when people are missing a loved one,” said hospice director Heidi Stalsberg, MSN, RN. “People are very thankful that we hold this ceremony every year to honor their loved ones,” added Stalsberg. She said it also helps family members deal with closure around their loss.

The Love Light tree will remain in the front entrance of Murray’s on Main, 810 Superior Ave., Tomah, throughout the holiday season.

