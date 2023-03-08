The Tomah Health Lab Services Department has received accreditation by the College of American Pathologists.

According to Tomah Health Lab Services director Lindsey Hardy, MBA, MLS, ASCP, the accreditation is the result of a recent two-day survey by CAP officials. “The accreditation is really the gold-star standard for health care labs,” said Hardy. “Thanks to our staff, hospital patients and providers can be sure that they are in a facility that meets standards for excellent laboratory medicine services."

By law, health care labs must obtain accreditation every two years, which Hardy said is a major goal for her department.

“Accreditation is always a huge accomplishment, but one that really solidifies the work that we do every day at Tomah Health,” Hardy said.

She said the hospital’s lab will undergo its next survey in January 2025.

The College of American Pathologists, the leading organization of board-certified pathologists, serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For 75 years, the CAP has fostered excellence in laboratories and advanced the practice of pathology and laboratory science.