Tomah Health launches dementia education, awareness series

Tomah Health has announced plans for a year-long dementia education and awareness series.

The first educational program, “Know the Ten Signs: Early Detection Matters” will be held Jan. 30 beginning at 1 p.m. at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah.

“The warning signs of Alzheimer’s are often dismissed as side effects of normal aging. This training shares the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease, separates myth from reality and addresses commonly-held fears,” said Tomah Health community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN.

Reservations for the Jan. 30 event can be made by contacting Anderson at 608-377-8781 or janderson@tomahhealth.org by Jan. 8.

Anderson said the series will include a monthly event, including nine education sessions and three awareness events.

