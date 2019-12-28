You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tomah Health launches dementia education, awareness series
0 comments

Tomah Health launches dementia education, awareness series

Tomah Health has announced plans for a year-long dementia education and awareness series.

The first educational program, “Know the Ten Signs: Early Detection Matters” will be held Jan. 30 beginning at 1 p.m. at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah.

“The warning signs of Alzheimer’s are often dismissed as side effects of normal aging. This training shares the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease, separates myth from reality and addresses commonly-held fears,” said Tomah Health community outreach health educator Julie Anderson, RN.

Reservations for the Jan. 30 event can be made by contacting Anderson at 608-377-8781 or janderson@tomahhealth.org by Jan. 8.

Anderson said the series will include a monthly event, including nine education sessions and three awareness events.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News