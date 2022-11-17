Tomah Health schedules childbirth education classes

Mothers interested in learning about hydrotherapy or water birthing can learn how the technique can assist in promoting a calm, safe and relaxed birth experience during a class Thursday, Dec. 1 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Tomah Health. Attendance is highly encouraged by all health care providers before having a water birth.

New mothers interested in breastfeeding their newborn can learn more about it during a class hosted by Tomah Health Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

Class size is limited for all classes at Tomah Health. There is a $10 charge for each class. Registration is required by calling 608-377-8688.