Tomah Health schedules virtual childbirth classes for January

Tomah Health has scheduled virtual childbirth education classes in January for expecting moms and soon-to-be dads.
A complimentary infant car seat and CPR class is scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. for parents who delivered their baby at Tomah Health.
The hospital-recommended childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child will be offered Thursday, Jan. 21 from 5:45-8 p.m. The all-inclusive course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.
All classes will be held virtually using WebEx. Interested parents must register in advance by calling 608-377-8688.