Tomah Health schedules virtual childbirth classes for January

A complimentary infant car seat and CPR class is scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. for parents who delivered their baby at Tomah Health.

The hospital-recommended childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child will be offered Thursday, Jan. 21 from 5:45-8 p.m. The all-inclusive course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.