Tomah Health schedules virtual childbirth education classes
Tomah Health has scheduled virtual childbirth education classes in September for expecting mothers and soon-to-be-fathers.

The hospital-recommended childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child will be offered virtually Sept. 9 from 5:45-8 p.m. The course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.

New moms wanting to breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during an educational class Sept. 22 from 6:30-8 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

All classes will be held virtually using WebEx. Interested parents must register in advance by calling 608-377-8688.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

