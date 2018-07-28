The Tomah High School 2018-19 sports season begins this week.
Coach Brad Plueger’s football squad will conduct its first practice Wednesday, Aug. 1 starting at 7 a.m. The Timberwolves will have 2 ½ weeks to get ready for the opener Friday, Aug. 17 at Mauston.
This year’s preseason includes a Friday, Aug. 10 scrimmage against Portage starting at 3 p.m. at Tomah’s E.J. McKean Field. It will be the first event since the field’s new press box was built.
The first regular-season home game is Friday, Aug. 24 against Black River Falls. The Mississippi Valley Conference opener is Friday, Aug. 31 at West Salem.
The Timberwolves are coming off a 3-6 season in 2017 and are looking to reach the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Two other sports launch their seasons next week.
The first girls golf practice is Monday, Aug. 6 at Hiawatha Golf Club. Coach Tonya Gnewikow’s squad begins competition Friday. Aug. 10 at the Stevens Point Invitational and hosts the Tomah Tuneup Monday, Aug. 13 at Hiawatha Golf Club. The Tomah Tuneup field includes Black River Falls, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Holmen, Marshfield, Sparta, Stevens Point, Westby and Wisconsin Rapids.
On Tuesday, Aug. 7 girls tennis begins practice at LaGrange Elementary School, and the Sparta/Tomah girls co-op swimming team starts practice at Fort McCoy.
A preview of the fall sports season will appear in the Aug. 24 Tomah Journal.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.