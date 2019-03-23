It's a long shot that Tomah High School will be hosting any athletic events this week.
Playing fields were still covered with snow Friday, and Tomah Area School District activities director Tom Curran Friday expressed doubts about softball and baseball home openers being played as scheduled.
"We're playing a waiting game right now," Curran said.
Except for track and field, which can send its distance runners outside, practice has been indoors for softball, baseball and girls soccer. Practices for boys tennis and boys golf don't start until Monday, March 25.
Both Allan Gerke & Sons Field (softball) and Dennis Senz Field (baseball) still had patches of snow Friday.
The softball team already had its March 21 nonconference opener at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau postponed to April 8, and Curran raised the possibility of switching sites for the March 28 Mississippi Valley Conference opener against Onalaska. It's scheduled as a home game, but Curran said the contest could be moved to Onalaska with the Hilltoppers coming to Tomah May 14. Curran said Onalaska's field is clear and teams are already practicing on it.
The baseball team is scheduled to host Baraboo March 29.
"Baseball Friday is probably in jeopardy," Curran said.
Complicating matters is that 2019 is the earliest cycle in the WIAA calendar. The calendar flips six days later in 2019-20.
"Playing a game outdoors March 21 is tough no matter what kind of winter we have," Curran said.
He is, however, optimistic that schedules won't be significantly disrupted if the recent pattern of dry weather and seasonable temperatures continues.
"For as much snow and wet weather as we've had, if we could play on the first week of April, I'd be elated," he said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
