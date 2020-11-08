Tomah holiday parade will look different in 2020

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center will continue the holiday tradition of a themed holiday parade in 2020. This year's theme is “Keep ‘er Merry and Bright."
As with other gatherings in 2020, the holiday parade will be different from previous years. This year, the parade will be stationary, and spectators will be asked to stay in their vehicles and drive through the guided parade route.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 along the backside of Recreation Park in Tomah. Spectators are invited to enter Recreation Park only from the northeast entrance of the park on Grassman Street. Upon entering the park, spectators will be guided through the route, which will exit on the south side of the park on Hwy. CM. Following the parade, spectators are encouraged to attend the Tomah Holiday Lights at Winnebago Park.
Organizations wishing to have a unit in the parade are asked to register with the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center at tomahwisconsin.com or on their Facebook event page by Monday, Nov. 23 at noon. Details regarding the lineup will be provided after registration is closed.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their float in the theme of “Keep ‘er Merry and Bright." Any business or organization wanting to contribute handouts, coupons or candy will need to drop off their items at the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center’s office by Nov. 23 at noon. Each spectator vehicle will be given a small gift bag of contributed items at the parade so there are fewer touch points between the public.
“Once again, things will be a bit different this year, but we are hoping that the community will embrace the temporary change due to COVID-19 circumstances this year," said Tina Thompson, president/CEO of the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center. "This is one small way we can continue to celebrate the holiday traditions, even if it does look a bit different”.
Volunteers will be needed for this event. Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Chamber staff.
For more information, contact the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center at 608-372-2166 or info@tomahwisconsin.com.
