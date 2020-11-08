Tomah holiday parade will look different in 2020

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center will continue the holiday tradition of a themed holiday parade in 2020. This year's theme is “Keep ‘er Merry and Bright."

As with other gatherings in 2020, the holiday parade will be different from previous years. This year, the parade will be stationary, and spectators will be asked to stay in their vehicles and drive through the guided parade route.

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 along the backside of Recreation Park in Tomah. Spectators are invited to enter Recreation Park only from the northeast entrance of the park on Grassman Street. Upon entering the park, spectators will be guided through the route, which will exit on the south side of the park on Hwy. CM. Following the parade, spectators are encouraged to attend the Tomah Holiday Lights at Winnebago Park.

Organizations wishing to have a unit in the parade are asked to register with the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center at tomahwisconsin.com or on their Facebook event page by Monday, Nov. 23 at noon. Details regarding the lineup will be provided after registration is closed.