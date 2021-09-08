Tomah Hospice schedules grief support sessions

Tomah Health Hospice Touch has scheduled a grief support series to help people who have lost a family member or friend. A six-week group grief support and education series will be held each Tuesday beginning Oct. 12 through Nov. 16 at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St. in Tomah. Participants can choose from one of two times, 9:00-10:30 a.m. or 6-7:30 p.m.

“The group offers companionship and understanding from others who have experienced a loss, and may be experiencing similar challenges that living with grief brings,” said Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker Samantha Warsaw, CSW. “This supportive setting helps explore ways to move forward with grief."

Warsaw said due to COVID-19 policies, groups will be limited in size, social distancing will be practiced and participants will be screened and required to wear a mask.

There is no charge for the program; however, participants must register by calling Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250 by Oct. 8.

