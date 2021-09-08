 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah Hospice schedules grief support sessions
0 Comments

Tomah Hospice schedules grief support sessions

  • 0

Tomah Health Hospice Touch has scheduled a grief support series to help people who have lost a family member or friend. A six-week group grief support and education series will be held each Tuesday beginning Oct. 12 through Nov. 16 at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St. in Tomah. Participants can choose from one of two times, 9:00-10:30 a.m. or 6-7:30 p.m.

“The group offers companionship and understanding from others who have experienced a loss, and may be experiencing similar challenges that living with grief brings,” said Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker Samantha Warsaw, CSW. “This supportive setting helps explore ways to move forward with grief."

Warsaw said due to COVID-19 policies, groups will be limited in size, social distancing will be practiced and participants will be screened and required to wear a mask.

There is no charge for the program; however, participants must register by calling Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250 by Oct. 8.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News