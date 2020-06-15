Tomah Hospice Touch awarded high ranking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tomah Health Hospice Touch ranked above national averages according to a recent survey that asked family and friends of hospice patients about their care.

The survey results are from the CAHPS Hospice Survey on Hospice Compare, a web tool that provides information to help patients, their families, caregivers and providers make informed decisions about choosing a hospice facility. It measures communication with family, getting timely help, treating the patient with respect, emotional and spiritual support, help for pain and symptoms, and training family to care for a patient. Participants also rated the hospice program and indicated whether they would recommend it.

Hospice Touch percentages were above the national average in all eight categories and scored the highest (97%) in treating patients with respect. Hospice Touch received a 94% for emotional and spiritual support, 91% overall rating and 93% by families willing to recommend the program.

Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care director Heidi Stalsberg said the survey results validate the strength of the program and services.