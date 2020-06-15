Tomah Hospice Touch awarded high ranking

Tomah Health Hospice Touch ranked above national averages according to a recent survey that asked family and friends of hospice patients about their care.
The survey results are from the CAHPS Hospice Survey on Hospice Compare, a web tool that provides information to help patients, their families, caregivers and providers make informed decisions about choosing a hospice facility. It measures communication with family, getting timely help, treating the patient with respect, emotional and spiritual support, help for pain and symptoms, and training family to care for a patient. Participants also rated the hospice program and indicated whether they would recommend it.
Hospice Touch percentages were above the national average in all eight categories and scored the highest (97%) in treating patients with respect. Hospice Touch received a 94% for emotional and spiritual support, 91% overall rating and 93% by families willing to recommend the program.
Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care director Heidi Stalsberg said the survey results validate the strength of the program and services.
“This is such a testament to our staff that provide compassionate, above-the-bar care to our patients,” Stalsberg said. “Families want support, compassion and caring staff providing care for their loved ones, and these scores that are reported from the families prove that we are serving our community with high-quality, excellent care,” she said.
The survey tool also allows users to select up to three hospices at a time to compare the clinical quality of care provided and patient experiences. Hospice Touch percentages also outdistanced similar area programs. Survey results and comparative data are available online at medicare.gov/hospicecompare/
