Area Community Theatre and the Tomah Lions Club have teamed up to serve a pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday, Sept. 7 in ACT’s Cabaret Room, 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah.
Serving will be from 7-10 a.m.
Proceeds from the $5-a-plate breakfast will be split between the two organizations.
September 7 is also the date for Tomah’s city-wide rummage sale, and shoppers are urged to stop in before checking out local rummage sale offerings.
