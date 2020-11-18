Tomah man accused of fourth OWI

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 41-year-old Tomah man accused of fourth-offense drunk driving.

According to the complaint, the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office responded to a Nov. 8 motorcycle crash on Hwy. C and found a motorcycle registered to Michael T. Wilson, who wasn't at the scene.

A short time later, a man drove to the scene and told police he transported Wilson and a female passenger to Features Sports Bar in West Salem. The man said Wilson sustained a significant head wound and that the woman sustained only minor injuries.

Wilson was being treated by emergency medical personnel at Features when police arrived. The complaint says Wilson told police he lost control of his motorcycle after hitting a patch of gravel.

During the interview, Wilson's eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy and he had difficulty focusing. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.20.

Wilson has three previous drunk driving convictions in Monroe County. He has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Dec. 10.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

