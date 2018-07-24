A 26-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for sexual assault of a child. Shane Hawk York is accused of assaulting a child between the ages of 13 and 15 at Econolodge Motel in May.
The report says a 19-year-old man drove them from a convenience store to Econolodge, where York had booked a room. A juvenile witness said the girl had been consuming alcohol and was likely intoxicated at the time of the assault.
The same witness said she was in the room as York and the girl and told police sexual intercourse took place. The witness said York got on top of her earlier in the evening but that she “kneed him in the balls” before he could touch her in an inappropriate way.
Police were alerted to text messages written by the victim expressing anxiety and regret over having sex with a man named “Shane” the previous night.
The report says the girl declined to talk to police, and multiple attempts to locate York have been unsuccessful.
