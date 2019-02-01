A 19-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for third-degree sexual assault after a Jan. 10 incident at a Dogwood Lane residence.
A woman told police she was awakened in the middle of the night with Johnathon Jewell on top of her in a straddling position conducting sexual intercourse. She told police that Jewell didn’t have permission to initiate sexual intercourse and that he stopped after she questioned him. She said Jewell pulled out a pocket knife and kept the knife at his side but didn’t point the knife or use it to threaten the woman. She estimated the intercourse lasted two minutes and described the expression on Jewell’s face as a “death stare.”
Police conducted a Jan. 12 interview with Jewell, who denied he ever entered the bedroom where the woman was sleeping.
A search of Jewell’s person recovered a knife, which he said was obtained after he left the residence. The search also reportedly found a glass pipe with marijuana residue, which triggered referrals for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
