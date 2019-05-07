Jonathan Resop

Jonathan Resop

A 34-year-old Tomah was arrested May 2 after being accused of assaulting a woman to the point where she required medical attention.

Jonathan D. Resop was arrested for aggravated battery after police were called to a Flare Avenue residence in the town of LaGrange shortly before 11:30 p.m. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a female caller reported that she had been assaulted by a male subject. The victim said the male left the residence and was driving westbound on Hwy 21.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found the victim being treated by medical personnel for significant injuries to the left side of her face.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Center, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Oakdale First Responders.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

