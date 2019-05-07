A 34-year-old Tomah was arrested May 2 after being accused of assaulting a woman to the point where she required medical attention.
Jonathan D. Resop was arrested for aggravated battery after police were called to a Flare Avenue residence in the town of LaGrange shortly before 11:30 p.m. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a female caller reported that she had been assaulted by a male subject. The victim said the male left the residence and was driving westbound on Hwy 21.
Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found the victim being treated by medical personnel for significant injuries to the left side of her face.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Center, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Oakdale First Responders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.