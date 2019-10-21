A 69-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for seventh-offense drunk driving after police responded to a Sept. 12 traffic crash shortly before 11 a.m. in the town of the LaGrange.
A woman told a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy she was eastbound on Hwy. ET, when a vehicle driven by Victor E. Gottbeheat struck her vehicle as he was attempting to enter a driveway at his residence. The woman said Gottbeheat’s behavior made her feel uncomfortable remaining at the scene. She drove to Tomah and waited for police.
Gottbeheat had entered his residence and was asleep when police arrived. Another resident allowed police inside. The report says Gottbeheat was difficult to wake up and that his speech and slow and slurred when he awoke. He told police he "pulled a little wide" to enter his driveway and said the crash was the other driver’s fault.
The report says Gottbeheat admitted to consuming two beers around 8 a.m. and became nervous after being informed he would be asked to take a breathalyzer test. He began the walk-and-turn portion of the field sobriety test without being prompted.
A preliminary breath registered a blood-alcohol level of .202.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
