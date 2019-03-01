Officials at Tomah Memorial Hospital Community Outreach have announced details for its Women’s Health Night scheduled April 11 from 4- 8 p.m. at Cranberry Country Lodge in Tomah.
The free event will feature informational exhibits geared toward women’s health, in addition to various complimentary health screenings, food and prizes.
“Since this event is held every other year, women of all ages will want to mark their calendar to attend the April 11 event,” said hospital community outreach health educator Whitney Sanjari.
Tomah area health and wellness spokesperson “Winnifred” will be this year’s keynote presenter offering insight into a positive and healthy lifestyle.
Businesses or organizations interested in having a booth at the event can contact Sanjari via email at wsanjari@tomahhospital.org or call 608-374-0211 prior to April 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.