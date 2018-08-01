Tomah Middle School is holding its annual TMS Fall Rally Friday, Aug. 10th.
Parents can stop in between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to take care of all the necessary “start of the school year information and paperwork," said TMS principal Steve Buss.
"The fall rally allows parents to complete the necessary school paperwork and receive important information at a more leisurely pace with their child," Buss said.
Many of the forms can be found on the TMS web page. Buss said accessing the forms in advance will allow parents "to make your time at our rally even more efficient by printing and completing them at home to drop them off when you arrive."
In addition to completing all the necessary school forms, Buss said students can have their school picture taken, sign up for extracurricular organizations and obtain their schedule, locker and locker combination.
Parents can deposit money in their child’s lunch account.
Materials will be issued to students only if a parent/guardian is in attendance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.