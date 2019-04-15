Taylor Squires won the girls shot put, and Thor Matthews won the 200-meter boys hurdles to lead the Tomah Middle School boys and girls track and field team at an April 8 quadrangular at E.J. McKean Field.
The girls finished fourth in the team standings, and the boys finished second.
Squires threw the shot put 29 feet, 2 ½ inches to win the event by more than two feet. She accounted for more than one-third of Tomah’s team points.
Other Tomah girls who posted top-five finishes were:
- Third—Elizabeth Dahl, 100 hurdles, :16.7; Erin Perry, shot put, 21-9; Makayla Ueeck, high jump, 4-0
- Fourth—Lilly Joyce, 100 hurdles, :17.79; Ueeck, 400, 1:14.47; Infinity Richer, discus, 50-1.
- Fifth—Dahl, 100, :14.51
Team scores: West Salem 69, Onalaska 69, Westby 63, Tomah 27.
Matthews took top honors in the 200 hurdles with a time off 33.23 seconds. He was also third in the long jump with a distance of 14-4 and fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.22.
Other Tomah placewinners were:
- Second—Aidan Brach, 100 hurdles, :15.99; Austin Hangartner, shot put, 32-9; Hangartner, discus, 93-0; Mitchell Schroeder, 200 hurdles, :33.63.
- Fourth—Schroeder, 100 hurdles, :16.28; Michael Miles, 1600, 6:01.56; Jacob Squires, shot put, 28-8 ½; Richard Dunn, long jump, 13-6.
- Fifth—Nicholas Holtz, 400, 1:08.91; Brach, 200 hurdles, :30.48.
Team scores: Onalaska 137, Tomah 41, West Salem 24, Westby 21.
The Timberwolves return to E.J. McKean Field Tuesday, April 23 to host a triangular meet with Holmen and Sparta followed by a Monday, April 29 quadrangular at Sparta with Onalaska and Westby.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
