The Tomah School Board revisited issues relating to the district’s Tomah Area Montessori School but took no action during a special meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Board members, administrators and parents discussed problems with the existing facility on Academy Avenue and possible solutions. The charter school, which houses students in grades 4k through fourth grade, is in the fourth year of its five-year contract with the school district.
Parents said the facility, originally constructed as a tavern, is overcrowded and lacks a gymnasium. They also said students don’t receive the same opportunities in technology, music and art education as other elementary students.
Ashley Kallio, whose daughter attends Montessori as a second-grader, said parents are making enrollment decisions based on the district’s commitment to the school.
“As a parent, I need to know if ... they will go without these things if they stay there,” Kallio said.
Pam Tupper, chair of the Montessori governance board, said providing technical education is the top priority. She said a broader priority is more space. As enrollment has grown, she said the building has become a “sardine can,” especially on days when children can’t go outside for recess.
Tupper said Montessori needs access to guidance counselors and a principal who can be at the school more often. Montessori shares principal Tim Gnewikow with elementary schools at Warrens and Wyeville.
Superintendent Cindy Zahrte said it’s unlikely that Montessori would get a new school building, and Tupper, in a separate interview said she doesn’t expect one. However, she said Montessori should be considered as the district examines its long-term building needs. She hopes the district will create a space for Montessori if a new elementary school is built.
Zahrte noted that Sparta School District’s Montessori school is housed within Lakeview Elementary School, which gives students access to facilities traditionally associated with an elementary school. She said a short-term solution for gymnasium space could be busing students to other schools or renting facilities outside the school district.
Zahrte said she appreciates the concerns of the governing board.
“I don’t believe there is an intent of the governing board to say they weren’t appreciative of the efforts of the school district,” Zahrte said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
