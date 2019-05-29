The doubles team of Danny Amberg and Daniel Swanson accounted for Tomah’s lone victory at the WIAA Division 1 Tomah Subsectional held May 20 at LaGrange Elementary School.
Amberg and Swanson competed at number-three doubles and defeated Joey Bohman and Eric Hulgen of Wisconsin Rapids in the opening round 6-2, 6-1.
The duo was eliminated in the second round by Noah Hlavac and Nathan Strassman of Stevens Point 6-2, 6-4.
Tomah almost got a second doubles team to the second round. James Kelley and Sam Burbach played three sets at number-two doubles but were eliminated by Xue Xiong and Xavier Marcon of Holmen 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Tomah singles players Evan Lord, Aaron Honish, Anthony Lord and Maverick Ravenscroft were eliminated in the first round in straights sets. The number-one doubles team of Jarrett Knoepker and Dylen Pierce also lost in the first round in straight sets.
Onalaska was the top Mississippi Valley Conference team at the meet. The Hilltoppers advanced three individuals and two doubles teams to Wednesday’s Wisconsin Rapids sectional.
Combined team scores from the Tomah Subsectional and Wisconsin Rapids Sectional: Eau Claire Memorial 56, Hudson 33, Onalaska 21, Marshfield 21, Menomonie 20, Holmen 19, Stevens Point 15, La Crosse Central 10, Chippewa Falls 10, Eau Claire North 8, Tomah 2, Wisconsin Rapids 2, New Richmond 0, River Falls 0, Superior 0.
Eau Claire Memorial advanced its entire squad to the team state tournament in Madison.
