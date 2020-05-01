Tomah nurses fill Mayo's need in Holmen

Eddy said three different groups of medical professionals rotate through the clinic and that "they work very well together. They get to know each other and get to know the staff."

Getting the clinic ready involved a lot of logistics and planning crammed into a short amount of time, said Mayo operating administrator for primary care Brad Weber.

Typically getting a new clinic ready takes at least six months, Weber said. It was a challenge, but with electronic medical records and the ability to shift staff members between different facilities, they were able to make it work in just a few days.

“It was a lot of scrambling, and technology is a great thing,” Weber said.

Larkin said there was a short learning curve.

"You learn on the fly," she said. "You learn how the doctors practice − what they like, what they don't like."

Libby added, "They're learning about us, too."

All three are primary care providers in Tomah, but when Mayo looked to staff the Holmen facility, the Tomah trio was more than happy to make a temporary change.

"We're helping people where they need it," Larkin said.