Tomah open to ATV/UTV drivers

ATV/UTV routes within the city of Tomah are legally opened for operation now that signs have been erected.
Cith of Tomah Public Works director Kirk Arity has been working with the Monroe County Highway Department and the Tomah Police Department to order and install all the necessary signage. While the city passed an ordinance authorizing ATV/UTV use in March, riders couldn’t take to the streets until the sign installation was complete.
“It was an inevitable transition for the city of Tomah to make, especially at a time when people are looking for safe and fun outdoor activities,” said Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center director Tina Thompson said.
Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson told a Tomah City Council meeting in December 2019 that other communities which have allowed ATV/UTV have reported few problems. He noted there rules for ATV/UTV use, which include:
- Unless otherwise posted, the routes within the city of Tomah include all roads within the city of Tomah with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.
- ATVs and UTVs may only be operated on approved ATV/UTV routes from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- ATVs and UTVs shall operate at a safe speed not to exceed the posted speed limits.
- No person under the age of 16 may operate an ATV or UTV on any segment of a street or highway in the City of Tomah.
- Every person who operates an ATV or UTV on any street or highway in the city of Tomah shall have in his or her immediate possession a valid motor vehicle operator’s license.
- No operator or passenger of an ATV or UTV may possess in or on an ATV or UTV on any street or highway in the city of Tomah, any bottle or receptacle containing alcoholic beverages if the bottle or receptacle has been opened, the seal has been broken or the contents of the bottle or receptacle have been partially removed or released.
- All ATV and UTV equipment is required to have applicable liability insurance and have proof of insurance.
- ATV/UTVs may not be operated on private property without the owner’s permission.
- All other state statutes related to the use and operation of an ATV/UTV are applicable.
The council’s action comes as Monroe County has opened most of its roads to ATV/UTV drivers, which links routes between the county and municipalities that allow ATV/UTV use.
Thompson said the city’s action will promote tourism and economic development.
“Clearly ATV/UTV riders are enjoying neighboring communities, so we hope by opening our doors and inviting this population in, we are able to enhance our economic landscape as well,’” Thompson said. “It is our hope that this is another way that tourists can come in to Tomah and enjoy our local proprietors.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
