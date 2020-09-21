Tomah open to ATV/UTV drivers

ATV/UTV routes within the city of Tomah are legally opened for operation now that signs have been erected.

Cith of Tomah Public Works director Kirk Arity has been working with the Monroe County Highway Department and the Tomah Police Department to order and install all the necessary signage. While the city passed an ordinance authorizing ATV/UTV use in March, riders couldn’t take to the streets until the sign installation was complete.

“It was an inevitable transition for the city of Tomah to make, especially at a time when people are looking for safe and fun outdoor activities,” said Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center director Tina Thompson said.

Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson told a Tomah City Council meeting in December 2019 that other communities which have allowed ATV/UTV have reported few problems. He noted there rules for ATV/UTV use, which include: