Jakob Layland

 Steve Rundio

A 21-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after an attempted armed robbery June 5.

According to the Tomah Police Department, Jakob Layland entered a Kwik Trip store on Tomah's north side shortly before 10:30 p.m. brandishing a knife and demanding money from a store clerk. The clerk refused to comply and called 911.

Layland responded by sticking a knife into a credit card machine and fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.

A short time later, Layland was located walking on the south end of the city, where he was apprehended with the assistance of a canine unit.

Layland was taken to the Monroe County Jail and booked for attempted robbery, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property.

Tomah police were assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

