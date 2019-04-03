ONALASKA — The Tomah High School baseball team scored three runs in the seventh inning Monday to earn a 3-1 win — its first of the season — over Onalaska at the OmniCenter baseball field in an MVC contest.
Dakota Riedesel had a two-run single that scored Tyler Torkelson and Braeden Pierce off Hilltoppers relief pitcher Sam Aspseter.
Timberwolves senior Connor Prielipp tied the game with an RBI single after Jared Eckelberg led off the inning with a walk and Boone Mathison singled. Pinch runner Brett Larson scored the game-tying run.
Prielipp was three-for-four at the plate, and the Alabama recruit made his first pitching appearance of the season.
Prielipp struck out 14 batters and he carded 10 consecutive strikeouts from the fourth inning to the seventh inning.
“He got better as the game went on,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Brookman said.
Brookman said that Prielipp got more comfortable with his curveball as the game progressed.
Prielipp was at around 80 pitches entering the seventh inning, but that didn’t bother the Tomah senior. He wanted to finish the game, but Onalaska gave him a challenge in the final inning.
The Hilltoppers earned two singles in the seventh, and the baserunners, Evan Gamoke and Aspseter, advanced on a passed ball with two outs with Nathan Hagen at the plate.
Hagen hit the ball down the third-base line, but Timberwolves third baseman Evan Long made the play to throw Hagen out to end the game.
Hagen brought in Onalaska’s lone run of the game with an RBI single in the second inning.
“I like how we competed,” Hilltoppers coach Larry Swiggum said. “We played well for six innings. I don’t think we lacked confidence in any way.”
Hagen and Connor Haggerty were the first two pitchers for the Hilltoppers. The two combined for 13 strikeouts while allowing seven hits and five walks in 6 ⅓ innings. Haggerty was charged with the three seventh-inning runs.
“We matched (Prielipp) through 6 ⅓ (innings),” Swiggum said. “Connor competed hard. He got up to about 90 pitches. It was his first time out there with extended innings and ran out of gas at the end there. He gave us as chance to win. Connor is right there with most of the guys in our conference.”
