The Tomah School Board approved three new positions during a special meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
By a 6-0, the board approved a teacher for emotionally disabled students at LaGrange Elementary School and learning disability teachers for the elementary and high school levels.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said there is an increasing number of disruptive students and that parents are expressing concern over how the disruptions are impacting the school day. She said the additional staff will end the practice of concentrating students at two elementary schools − Miller and Lemonweir − and that the most difficult students will benefit by attending schools within their normal attendance area.
The expense of the new positions will be partially offset by the elimination of a third-grade teacher at Miller.
Zahrte told the board to expect additional requests for additional special education and alternative education staff. The board's next meeting is Monday, June 17.
School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the number of emotionally disturbed students can vary from year to year and that approaches to managing their behavior are constantly evolving.
"What we're doing this year may not be what we're doing next year," Gaarder said.
He said most students with special needs don't disrupt class.
"We have a lot of students who are very successful that have special needs ... and this is a smaller sub-population that we're dealing with."
In other business, the board approved a liability insurance package that will save the district $25,000 during the 2019-20 school year.
Gaarder said the winning bid of $331,000 from Markel Insurance Co. was $30,000 less than last year. He said the district will use $5,000 of the savings for environmental remediation insurance.
The board conducted its first review of changes in the school district's activities code, which was updated to comply with WIAA requirements dealing with students facing felony charges.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
