Tomah School Board OKs clear backpacks

Tomah High School students will be permitted to bring clear backpacks into the classroom.

The Tomah School Board voted 7-0 to allow clear backpacks on an interim basis until the school district's Safety Committee can make a permanent change to the student handbook. The board met Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

The existing policy allows students to bring normal backpacks inside the school buildings. However, they must be kept inside their lockers during the day and can't be transported from classroom to classroom. Students are permitted to bring a cinch sack with a drawstring into class.

High school student Madeline Adler told the board the existing policy doesn't make sense. She said cinch sacks aren't large enough to store a laptop computer but are still large and opaque enough to conceal contraband. She displayed the type of satchel allowed in classrooms.

"We feel you can carry a weapon is this just as much as you can in a (regular) backpack," Adler said. "I feel it would be safer ... to have only clear backpacks."

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

She said La Crosse Logan High School allows clear backpacks in classrooms.