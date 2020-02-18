Tomah School Board OKs clear backpacks

Tomah High School students will be permitted to bring clear backpacks into the classroom.
The Tomah School Board voted 7-0 to allow clear backpacks on an interim basis until the school district's Safety Committee can make a permanent change to the student handbook. The board met Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The existing policy allows students to bring normal backpacks inside the school buildings. However, they must be kept inside their lockers during the day and can't be transported from classroom to classroom. Students are permitted to bring a cinch sack with a drawstring into class.
High school student Madeline Adler told the board the existing policy doesn't make sense. She said cinch sacks aren't large enough to store a laptop computer but are still large and opaque enough to conceal contraband. She displayed the type of satchel allowed in classrooms.
"We feel you can carry a weapon is this just as much as you can in a (regular) backpack," Adler said. "I feel it would be safer ... to have only clear backpacks."
She said La Crosse Logan High School allows clear backpacks in classrooms.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said the district consulted local law enforcement agencies, and they were generally positive about the change. She said city of Tomah police chief Mark Nicholson "doesn't like the satchels and never has."
Zahrte said Nicholson also believes any clear backpack should be limited to school supplies. Board member Nancy McCoy agreed. She said items such as towels and sweatshirts can be tools of concealment.
Student council advisor Amy King said students approached the issue with their own safety in mind.
"Their number-one concern was safety," King said.
