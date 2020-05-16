You are the owner of this article.
Tomah School to discuss budget at May 18 meeting
Tomah School to discuss budget at May 18 meeting

The Tomah School Board will receive an update on the 2020-21 budget during its regular monthly meeting Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

The school board won't approve a final budget until late October, but it will approve a budget in July that will be sent to school district electors in and advisory vote in August. School district administrators are anticipating the state Legislature to pass a budget repair bill that will shrink state aid in response to lower income and sales tax revenue in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Other agenda items include:

  • Report from student school board member.
  • Report on online learning efforts.
  • Recognition of 2019-20 school district retirees.
  • Class of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards program.
  • Update on teacher hiring for 2020-21.
  • Consideration of five-year contract with Tomah Area Montessori School.
  • Consideration of music teaching time at Montessori school.
  • Review of committee assignments.
  • Approval of Andres Fund and Thomas Earle fund grant.
  • Resignations/approval of contracts.

Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., and the Personnel Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

