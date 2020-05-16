Tomah School to discuss budget at May 18 meeting

The Tomah School Board will receive an update on the 2020-21 budget during its regular monthly meeting Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

The school board won't approve a final budget until late October, but it will approve a budget in July that will be sent to school district electors in and advisory vote in August. School district administrators are anticipating the state Legislature to pass a budget repair bill that will shrink state aid in response to lower income and sales tax revenue in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.