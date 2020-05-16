Tomah School to discuss budget at May 18 meeting

The Tomah School Board will receive an update on the 2020-21 budget during its regular monthly meeting Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The school board won't approve a final budget until late October, but it will approve a budget in July that will be sent to school district electors in and advisory vote in August. School district administrators are anticipating the state Legislature to pass a budget repair bill that will shrink state aid in response to lower income and sales tax revenue in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
Other agenda items include:
- Report from student school board member.
- Report on online learning efforts.
- Recognition of 2019-20 school district retirees.
- Class of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards program.
- Update on teacher hiring for 2020-21.
- Consideration of five-year contract with Tomah Area Montessori School.
- Consideration of music teaching time at Montessori school.
- Review of committee assignments.
- Approval of Andres Fund and Thomas Earle fund grant.
- Resignations/approval of contracts.
Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., and the Personnel Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.
