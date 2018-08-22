The Tomah Timberwolves didn't look like a 3-15-0 team Tuesday.
Coach Scott Conzemius' team took a big step toward erasing the memory of last year's record with a 3-1 nonconference victory over Reedsburg in a nboys soccer contest at Reedsburg High School.
Like everything, early success sets the tone," Conzemius said. "There is just a different feel/mood in the program when it starts with a win, especially after struggling for three seasons."
The two teams were locked in a 1-1 tie until the 67th minute, when Dylan Richer scored off an assist from Nate Boulton.
Tomah scored the clincher seven minutes later, when Dylen Pierce scored off an assist from Riley Habelman.
The Timberwolves got off to a good start when Joe Hesse scored a goal in the sixth minute off an assist from Owen Walters.
Reedsburg tied the match in the 24th minute on a penalty kick.
"We started the game well," Conzemius said. "The guys have been eager to prove themselves, so they came out with intensity."
Conzemius was encouraged by an offense that generated three goals.
"We have emphasized a simpler attack this year, allowing players to play to their strengths," Conzemius said. "Our attacking players did just that − played to their strengths and took advantage of the opportunities they earned. It really comes down to the effort many of the guys made in the off-season and week one to be prepared for the start of the season."
Tomah's home opener is Friday, Aug. 24 at 3:30 p.m. vs. Marshfield in a nonconference match at Veterans Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
