The Tomah High School softball team traveled to La Crosse Logan Thursday and stuffed the basepaths with 17 runners.
Tomah coach Dan Wall believes it's just the beginning
Wall believes his hitters are just beginning to unlock their potential after hammering Logan 10-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest. The victory evened the Timberwolves' MVC record at 1-1 and their overall mark at 2-2.
"We haven't even really started, to be honest," Wall said. "The players have done a great job of hitting the ball to all fields, taking extra bases on overthrows and throws that go through."
Seven different Tomah players got hits, and the Timberwolves struck out just twice. Savannah Murphy and Meghan Perry both ripped doubles and drove in three runs.
Sophomore pitcher Ella Plueger got her first shutout of the season. She twirled a two-hitter against a batting order that had scored 14 against La Crosse Aquinas three days earlier. She struck out seven and walked two.
Wall said Plueger developed an effective rapport with her catcher, Alyssa Whaley.
"(Plueger) and Alyssa had a great game together," Wall said. "I want them as the battery to take over control of calling the game; Alyssa did a great job."
It was a bounce-back performance for Plueger, who gave up 10 runs earlier in the week at Baraboo.
"Ella threw a better game − leaps and bounds," Wall said. "We worked hard after Baraboo on pitching vs throwing. Against Logan, Ella pitched."
The game lasted just five innings due to the 10-run rule.
After a Monday, April 8 makeup contest at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, the Timberwolves return home April 11 to host Sparta in an MVC matchup starting at 5 p.m. at Allan Gerke and Sons Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 10 LA CROSSE LOGAN 0
Tomah;021;52−10;11;0
Logan;000;00−0;2;2
Pitchers: T - Plueger. L - NA. W - Plueger. L - NA
Tomah hitters: Sherwood (1-for-1, 3 walks, 3 runs), Murphy (3-for-4, double, 3 RBI), Perry (2-for-4, double, 3 RBI), S. Lyden (2-for-3).
